Cops: Michael Bennett Body Cam Footage Justifies Police Takedown

The Las Vegas Metro Police Dept. says the body cam footage absolutely justifies why police took down Michael Bennett at gunpoint during a search for an active shooter ... saying it was NOT about race.
Bennett had claimed he was racially profiled in the early hours of August 27 -- when cops detained him outside the Cromwell hotel following the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight.
The footage shows a 3-man police team -- made up of 2 hispanic officers and 1 black officer -- identify Bennett as a suspicious person who did not get down on the ground as ordered during the hotel sweep.
Video shows Bennett crouching and running in the casino before bolting out of a hotel door, jumping over a gate and running to the street.
One of the officers quickly asks if the man running had a gun and then gives chase.
Once Bennett was detained, cops determined Bennett was not a shooter. They asked for ID. He said, "Michael Bennett. Seattle Seahawks. Look it up."
Cops took his advice and looked him up on their cell phones.
Cops say the body cam 100% proves the incident had nothing to do with race.
As for Bennett, he told officers he was scared and was only thinking about getting home to his 3 young daughters.