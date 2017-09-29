Michael Jordan Takes Hot Wife to Dinner In Rare $400 Air Jordans

Breaking News
It was date night for Michael Jordan in NYC on Thursday.
Hot wife? Check.
Chauffeur driven SUV? Check.
MJ's trademark overly baggy dad pants? Check.
Expensive, rare Air Jordans? Of course.
The NBA legend took Yvette Prieto out to Marea bar and restaurant in Midtown. He was in a great mood. He was super nice to the paparazzi and fans on the street.
But we wanted to know what the face of one of the biggest shoe lines on the planet rocks out for a fancy dinner.
The answer -- it appears MJ's wearing the Air Jordan 1 Pinnacles ... brown leather kicks with 24K gold-plated accents. They retail for $400 a pair.
Wonder if he ever wears the same pair twice?