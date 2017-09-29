'Real Housewives of Atlanta' 'Top Model' Eva Marcille I'm A Part-Time 'Housewife'

'Top Model' Eva Marcille Joins 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' As Part-Time 'Housewife'

EXCLUSIVE

"America's Next Top Model" winner Eva Marcille has a real chance of joining next season's cast of 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' because she's already stirring the pot with a few cameos.

'RHOA' is currently filming season 10. Our production sources tell us Eva shot with the cast last Friday at an event for Kandi Burruss and she did so well, they've made her a part-time cast member.

We're told Eva's able to throw shade with the best of them but can also put on a smile for the ladies when she needs to. Producers hope her on-cam success continues so they can bring her on full-time for season 11.

As we reported ... Eva's already filmed a few scenes with NeNe Leakes.

It's unclear who, if anyone, she'd replace next year ... but one thing is for sure ... those Housewives are ruthless.