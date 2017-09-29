Tara Reid's Shocked She Beat Out Beyonce for 'Josie and The Pussycats' Role

Tara Reid Shocked She Beat Bey For 'The Pussycats' Role!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Tara Reid's in total disbelief at the score -- Tara 1, Beyonce 0 ... at least when it comes to "Josie and The Pussycats."

Tara appeared on "TMZ Live" Friday and was still in shock to just learn -- 16 years after the release -- she beat out Bey for the role. The revelation came just last week when the co-writers and directors -- Deborah Kaplan and Harry Elfont -- told Billboard Beyonce auditioned for the role Tara ultimately won.

Tara's also in a new flick -- "Andy The Talking Hedgehog" -- and she thinks it could be another "Sharknado!"