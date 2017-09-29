Tara Reid's Shocked She Beat Out Beyonce for 'Josie and The Pussycats' Role

EXCLUSIVE
Tara Reid's in total disbelief at the score -- Tara 1, Beyonce 0 ... at least when it comes to "Josie and The Pussycats."
Tara appeared on "TMZ Live" Friday and was still in shock to just learn -- 16 years after the release -- she beat out Bey for the role. The revelation came just last week when the co-writers and directors -- Deborah Kaplan and Harry Elfont -- told Billboard Beyonce auditioned for the role Tara ultimately won.
Tara's also in a new flick -- "Andy The Talking Hedgehog" -- and she thinks it could be another "Sharknado!"