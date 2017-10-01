Alison Brie Sweaty & 'Starstruck' Meeting the Real 'GLOW' Wrestlers

TMZ

Alison Brie Sweaty & Starstruck Meeting 'GLOW' Wrestlers

10/1/2017 12:15 AM PDT

Exclusive Details

Alison Brie finally came face-to-face with the badasses who inspired her hit pro-wrestling show, "GLOW" ... and she was "SO starstruck!" Also sweaty.

It all went down at WWE No Mercy this past weekend ... when Alison and her co-stars hit up Staples Center to take in the #1 wrestling biz in person. 

Before the show, Brie and co. met up with the real-life Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling backstage ... and you can tell the actresses had MAD respect for the OGs.

Alison: “I’m starstruck. I’m SO starstruck!" 

Former GLOW superstar Eileen "MTV" O’Hara: "I'm so excited I'm sweating!"

Alison: "I'M SWEATING!"

MTV told us WWE planned the meetup -- flying her and the real GLOW girls into L.A. -- but kept it a surprise. She hopes they can all chill again.

As for Brie ... she's already training for Season 2 -- and we don't mean reading lines.

Just the other day, she put ex-WWE superstar Chavo Guerrero Jr. down for the 3-count. 

