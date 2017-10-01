Khloe Kardashian Steps Out in Loose Clothes with Tristan Thompson Amid Pregnancy News

Khloe Kardashian Hangin' Loose At 3 Months Pregnant

Khloe Kardashian might as well change her name to Komfy -- 'cause she's rockin' super loose threads at 3 months pregnant ... and her baby daddy is following suit.

Khloe was spotted out Sunday in Cleveland for the first time since TMZ broke the story that she's pregnant with BF Tristan Thompson's baby ... and she wore a very baggy Army sweater that covered up her baby bump pretty damn well.

Speaking of "Damn.", Tristan wore a similar outfit -- only his sweater was a straight up shout out to Kendrick Lamar's new album.

As we first told you ... Khloe conceived naturally, and doesn't know the sex of the baby quite yet.

Whoever's in there ... you gotta assume they're feeling nice and snug right about now.