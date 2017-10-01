Las Vegas' Mandalay Bay Hotel Cops Respond to Mass Shooting One Shooter Down

Mass Shooting at Mandalay Bay Hotel in Vegas, One Shooter Down (UPDATE)

1:07 AM PT -- The Las Vegas Review-Journal is reporting that at least 20 people are confirmed dead per a police source ... and 24 others are injured, 12 of them critically.

12:58 AM PT -- SWAT teams were reportedly sent to the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay, where the suspected shooter is believed to have been killed.

12:33 AM PT -- Las Vegas Police say they do not believe there are any more shooters than just the one who went down ... at least for now.

12:32 AM PT -- Jason Aldean has confirmed he is safe after the gunfire broke out in the middle of his performance. Other country stars who performed at Route 91 Harvest are also starting to confirm they're OK.

12:13 AM PT -- Another casino in Vegas, New York New York, was reportedly also under fire during the initial attack.

12:02 AM PT -- Las Vegas Police say one suspect is down, while noting the investigation is still active ... and warning everyone to stay off the Vegas strip.

11:47 PM PT -- At least 2 people are dead and at least 24 others are injured so far, according to reports. Police in Las Vegas are responding to a mass shooting at the Mandalay Bay Hotel, where multiple people are reportedly injured ... and multiple shooters are suspected.

Videos from social media started pouring in late Sunday night showing multiple rounds being fired from what sounds like a rooftop or from somewhere up high. People are taking cover and running for their lives.

The shots started raining down on concert goers who were watching a set from Jason Aldean during the final night of the Route 91 country music festival. He, and onlookers, froze when the first rounds started being fired ... and chaos and panic ensued. The shots are clearly coming from automatic or semi-automatic weapons.

Unclear how many people might be dead ... but multiple are reportedly injured.

