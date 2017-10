'SNL' Spoof s Trump Serves Puerto Rico Right They Didn't Join FEMA Prime

"SNL" was hilarious for it's season opener ... Alec Baldwin tore the Prez apart over his reaction to the Puerto Rican disaster.

No stone was left unturned. The Sarah Huckabee Sanders impression was cringe-worthy. Ditto Jeff Sessions, who planted a smooch on Trump's cheek as he pledged his blind loyalty.

The phone call between the mayor of Puerto Rico and Trump is hilarious ... especially how Trump mischaracterizes the call and blasts her to Sarah.

Definitely no shortage of material this season.