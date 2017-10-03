Gucci Sued My Manager Whipped It Out ... And You Did Nothing!!!

Gucci Sued by Ex-Employee Alleging Sexual Harassment

EXCLUSIVE

What's Gucci? Oh, just rampant sexual harassment at one of its high-end stores ... so claims an ex-employee in a new lawsuit.

Chanel Falasco is suing the giant luxury brand claiming her manager at the downtown Chicago store followed her into a storage room and pulled out his penis. According to the suit, he also bombarded her with crude comments about her ass and gave her the nickname ... "booty."

In docs, obtained by TMZ, Falasco says the manager tried kissing her and grabbed her by the neck, torso and ass. She claims in 2015 she was mortified when he pulled down his pants in the storage room ... and told her to perform oral sex on him, or "at least just touch it."

Falasco says she complained to a higher-up, but Gucci didn't do nearly enough to address the situation ... especially because it knew the manager had behaved inappropriately with other employees before.

She's suing for unspecified damages. We've reached out to Gucci, so far no word back.