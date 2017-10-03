Vegas Shooter Bought Firearms ... From Guns & Guitars

Vegas Shooter Stephen Paddock Armed Up At Guns & Guitars Store

The guy behind the Vegas massacre bought some of his weapons at a gun store right near his Nevada home ... a place that touts itself as the best spot in town to buy firearms ... and guitars.

Stephen Paddock loaded up at the Guns & Guitars store in Mesquite, NV -- where you can buy a semi-automatic rifle on a Monday ... and come back for a guitar session every other Tuesday.

Seriously ... the place is currently running a student guitar special, $99 for a guitar with a strap and 4 picks ... while offering a free box of ammo with the purchase of a handgun.

Want to combine the best of guns and guitars? They also sell an M-16 Machine Gun Guitar for $225.

So far, no word on which guns Paddock bought from G&G -- but store officials confirmed he was a customer ... on the gun side of the store.

The store issued a statement saying, "All necessary background checks and procedures were followed" when Paddock bought guns from them.

"He never gave any indication or reason to believe he was unstable or unfit at any time."