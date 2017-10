Marathon Runner Goes Balls Out During Race In Slovakia

Dontcha just hate it when your dong and balls fall out of your shorts during the end of a marathon?

That's exactly what happened to Jozef Urban right before he crossed the finish line at the Košice Peace Marathon in Slovakia last weekend.

Unclear if Urban knew his junk was floppin' around for all to see -- but he certainly didn't seem bothered by it ... and he used all 3 legs to gallop to the end.

Urban finished in 10th place ... but he's a wiener in our book!

[h/t Deadspin]