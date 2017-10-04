Jay-Z I'm a Business, Man .... In Puerto Rico Relief Efforts

Jay-Z Gets His Businesses Involved In Puerto Rican Disaster Relief

Jay-Z is getting all his businesses in the hurricane relief game ... first his music sharing site TIDAL and now his 40/40 Club and cognac.

We've learned Jay's lending out his 40/40 Club Manhattan location Wednesday for Disaster Relief For Puerto Rico, a fundraiser for Hurricane Maria victims. In addition to the free space, comped bottles of D'Usse for the first hour -- Jay's cognac -- will be flowing for anyone who donates items or money to relief efforts. D'Usse is even throwing in free models to serve the stuff.

The invite for the 40/40 event, which is being organized by the Puerto Rican Family Institute and Big & Little Skills Academy, asks people to bring school supplies, flashlights, solar lamps and batteries. A plane will be sending the supplies from the event Thursday. In a separate effort TIDAL also is reportedly planning to fly 200,000 lbs. of supplies to the wrecked island on another plane.

Can't knock the hustle.