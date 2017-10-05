Marilyn Monroe Skinny-Dipping Pics Hit Auction Block

Marilyn Monroe's Skinny-Dipping Pics Hit Auction Block

Pictures of Marilyn Monroe wet, wild and fully naked have the same going price of a nice, brand new car, according to the New York auction house that's selling them.

Rare color photos of the famous blonde swimming naked are hitting the auction block next week via Heritage Auctions, who thinks they'll fetch between $25k-$35k.

The pics were taken in 1962, the same year Marilyn died, by photographer Lawrence Schiller. There are 12 total, mostly of her in her birthday suit, but there are also black and white pics of the blonde bombshell with a birthday cake and sparklers.

They're being auctioned off along with other rare photos of Frank Sinatra, The Beatles on Abbey Road, Bruce Springsteen and Muhammad Ali, but Heritage thinks the Marilyn shots will bring in the most coin.