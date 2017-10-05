NeNe Leakes to Kim's Daughter You're a Racist, Fake-Ass Kylie!!! (And I Don't Have Roaches)

NeNe Leakes Launches War with Kim Zolciak's Daughter, Brielle Biermann

Breaking News

NeNe Leakes just put Kim Zolciak's daughter in check over a video that makes it look like NeNe has bugs in her house -- and now she's dragging Kylie Jenner into the mess.

Brielle Biermann posted a video she shot throwing major shade at NeNe's house -- bitching about the bathroom and some nasty looking bugs. NeNe immediately responded with an epic, expletive-laced rant. Here's a taste:

"We don't have roaches! If you found 1, u brought it with u or it fell outta yo funky pu**y! Please know I will get You all the way together when you start f**king wit me and mine! Go somewhere and let the air outta those fake lips, fake titties and fake ass because you will never be @kylejenner."

Yeah, she spelled Kylie wrong, but she was on one ... it happens.

NeNe added, "You had to stoop so low and be so disgusting #racisttrash #jealous #KKK #thirsty you better run yo ass back to a child's place."

It's on.