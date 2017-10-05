Sarah Silverman Says 'NRA Would Love Nothing More Than to Divide Us'

EXCLUSIVE
Sarah Silverman is railing against the NRA and laying blame at its feet for unnecessarily dividing our country when it comes to gun control.
We got Sarah at LAX Wednesday and asked if she thinks America will finally do something about gun control following the Las Vegas massacre. Her short answer -- NO!
But she elaborated ... telling us why she thinks the NRA is really spending so much cash lobbying politicians. It's not only about guns or hunting or even the 2nd Amendment -- to her they've got another agenda.