Herve Leroux, That's a Wrap, Bandage Dress Designer Dead at 60

Herve Leroux, the famed designer who concocted the bandage dress, has died.

Leroux's famed dress became must-wear for models and actresses in the 2000s. The New York Times broke down the garment this way ... "elastic strips of fabric sewn together to make girdle-tight dresses."

Leroux was a go-to designer for stars like Taylor Swift, Jessica Chastain, Sofia Vergara and Cate Blanchett.

He cut his teeth at fashion houses like Fendi and Chanel before venturing out on his own. Cindy Crawford modeled his clothes as far back as 1993.