Hugh Hefner's Crypt Sealed with a Kiss

Hugh Hefner's got game even in death, because someone made out with his crypt.

TMZ broke the story ... Hef's family had a very private, small ceremony last Saturday at L.A.'s Westwood Village Memorial Park, where he was entombed next to Marilyn Monroe.

Well just days later, someone planted lipstick kisses on Hef's crypt, and a few for good measure on Marilyn's.

Hef's crypt will soon be adorned by a plaque with his name, but if you want to pay your respects sooner all you have to do is follow the lipstick.