Mark Salling Miso Hungry After Plea Deal

Mark Salling had a hankering for Japanese after cutting a deal with prosecutors in his child porn case ... a deal that will land him in prison.

Salling got takeout from Sake Sake in L.A., the day after pleading guilty to possession of child porn involving a prepubescent minor.

Under the deal, Salling and prosecutors agreed to a prison sentence of between 4 and 7 years. The judge in the case will use the deal as a sentencing guideline, but is not bound by it.

When Salling gets out he'll be a registered sex offender with 20 years of supervised release.