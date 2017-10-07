Fetty Wap Wants His Name on Lockdown

EXCLUSIVE
Fetty Wap's taking steps to make sure his name doesn't get jacked ... and sell some merch in the process.
The rapper filed legal docs to get his stage name protected. If the trademark's granted, Fetty will be the only guy who can use the name for all things music. And if anyone wants to plaster the name on hats and t-shirts ... don't even think about it.
It's interesting ... while it may seem like a given for rappers to trademark their name ... it's not always the case. Common was actually known as Common Sense before a reggae band sued him ... because they had the rights.
Fetty's not your common rapper.