The Lovin' Spoonful's Jerry Yester Arrested for Child Pornography

Jerry Yester -- known for playing on The Lovin' Spoonful's smash hit "Do You Believe in Magic" -- has been arrested for having child pornography ... TMZ has learned.

The Boone County Sheriff's Dept. in Arkansas tells us ... Yester was booked Thursday and faces 30 counts of possession of child porn. He was arrested by the Cyber Crimes Unit at the Attorney General's Office. He was released after posting $35k bond.

The 74-year-old rock musician was part of the Modern Folk Quartet in the early 1960s, then joined The Lovin' Spoonful a couple years later. Yester went on to help produce albums by The Turtles, Pat Boone and Tom Waits.