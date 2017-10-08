Anton Yelchin Memorialized in Statue Form ... Stars Pay Tribute

Anton Yelchin Memorialized with Statue of Himself at Burial Site, Stars Pay Tribute

Anton Yelchin once again stood among loved ones at his burial site this weekend and will remain that way thanks to his family ... TMZ has learned.

A bronze statue of Anton was unveiled Sunday above his grave at Hollywood Forever -- where the deceased actor was laid to rest after his tragic death more than a year ago.

Sources close to the service tell TMZ ... his family wanted their only son to have a ground monument, which is why he was moved from Mount Sinai Cemetery to Hollywood Forever shortly after he died. Mount Sinai does not allow ground monuments.

We broke the story ... Anton was crushed to death by his car after it rolled back and pinned him against a brick mailbox pillar at his home. His parents have been in a legal battle with Fiat Chrysler ever since, claiming their product caused his death.

Eyewitnesses tell us a few celebs came out to pay their respects to Anton during Sunday's service -- including Jennifer Lawrence, Zoe Saldana, Demi Moore and Simon Pegg.

Anton would have been 28 this year. RIP