Brielle Biermann & Michael Kopech We Might Do Spin-off Show ... IF We Get Married

EXCLUSIVE
There might be another party to be tardy for very soon, because Brielle Biermann and her baseball playing BF aren't ruling out a spin-off show ... if the couple were to tie the knot.
We got Brielle and her beau, Michael Kopech -- a flamethrowing pitcher in the White Sox organization -- and after BB stopped dissing baseball (she likes football better) we asked about their future.
Specifically, are wedding bells and TV shows in their future?
If you're thinking these two 20-somethings are gonna rule it out, you're wrong -- they didn't -- which means only one thing ...
They know how this whole TV thing actually works.