Kathy Griffin Wears Trump Mask, Flips Bird in Stand-up Return

Kathy Griffin is picking up right where she left off -- rocking a Donald Trump mask onstage ... although this was not bloody.
Kathy did her first stand-up gig since the infamous photo shoot with the severed Trump head, and made a daring entrance ... wearing a Trump mask with middle fingers blazing. She also took a knee and raised her fist during an AIDS fundraiser Sunday night at L.A.'s Orpheum Theatre.
Making first public appearance, @kathygriffin takes stage at LA drag show wearing @realDonaldTrump mask, waving middle fingers in air. #BIDS pic.twitter.com/55QHdifqwP— Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) October 9, 2017
Kathy talked a little bit about the fallout from the Tyler Shields photo shoot but mostly directed her wrath at Harvey Weinstein.
It's like she never left ...
While making light of death threats, @kathygriffin addresses Harvey Weinstein story; uses word rapist, says “they’re everywhere” in H’wood pic.twitter.com/ll6DOvC2Cc— Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) October 9, 2017