Kathy Griffin Wears Trump Mask, Flips Bird in Stand-up Return

Kathy Griffin is picking up right where she left off -- rocking a Donald Trump mask onstage ... although this was not bloody.

Kathy did her first stand-up gig since the infamous photo shoot with the severed Trump head, and made a daring entrance ... wearing a Trump mask with middle fingers blazing. She also took a knee and raised her fist during an AIDS fundraiser Sunday night at L.A.'s Orpheum Theatre.

Making first public appearance, @kathygriffin takes stage at LA drag show wearing @realDonaldTrump mask, waving middle fingers in air. #BIDS pic.twitter.com/55QHdifqwP — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) October 9, 2017

Kathy talked a little bit about the fallout from the Tyler Shields photo shoot but mostly directed her wrath at Harvey Weinstein.

It's like she never left ...