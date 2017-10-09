Kodak Black Indicted on Criminal Sexual Conduct Charges

Kodak Black Indicted on Sexual Conduct Charges

Kodak Black is facing new criminal charges for sexual misconduct with a teenager.

Kodak's accused of sexually assaulting the girl in February 2016 at a hotel in South Carolina. He allegedly pushed her into a wall, onto a bed and proceeded to assault her -- biting her neck and breast before forcibly having sex with her.

He was actually indicted in April, but news of the charges just broke Monday. As we reported, the Florida rapper was arrested last year, and got out of a South Carolina jail on a $100k bond.

Kodak's facing up to 30 years in prison if convicted.