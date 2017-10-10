Judge Judy Says Harvey Weinstein Got the 'Payback' He Deserves

Judge Judy Harvey Weinstein Got the 'Payback' He Deserves

EXCLUSIVE

Judge Judy is big into karma, and thinks Harvey Weinstein got what he deserved for years of alleged sexual harassment.

We got the most famous judge in America leaving Craig's in WeHo Monday night, and she had no sympathy for the fired movie titan. She thinks Weinstein was off base to beg his powerful friends to go to bat for him to prevent his firing.

The bottom line for the TV jurist ... slice the allegations in half, and what you're left with is a bad man who has no business doing business in Hollywood.