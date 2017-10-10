President Obama I'm Disgusted by Harvey Weinstein

President Obama Says He's Disgusted by Harvey Weinstein

President Obama has added his name to the list of famous people who are disgusted by the stories that have surfaced about Harvey Weinstein.

The former Prez just said, "Michelle and I have been disgusted by the recent reports about Harvey Weinstein. Any many who demeans and degrades women in such a fashion needs to be condemned and held accountable, regardless of wealth or status."

Obama went on ... "We should celebrate the courage of women who have come forward to tell these painful stories. And we all need to build a culture -- including by empowering our girls and teaching our boys decency and respect -- so we can make such behavior less prevalent in the future."

You'll remember, Malia Obama was an intern at Weinstein's company in January.