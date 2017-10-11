Angelina Jolie Spends $1,000 on Halloween Shopping

EXCLUSIVE
Angelina Jolie does Halloween like the Griswolds do Christmas lights because she dropped a fortune -- to most of us -- on costumes and decorations.
Angie cruised the aisles of Glendale Halloween last weekend -- she only had Zahara and one of the twins in tow, but looks like they scooped up enough for the whole gang. We're told Mom spent nearly a grand in just one hour. Here's a partial list of her swag:
-- Bleeding machete
-- Ninja weapon set
-- Big baby costume prop
-- Rainbow tutu
-- Pumpkin teeth
-- Straight jacket
-- Fake dead bird in a cage
She's been busy on the Halloween store circuit -- she also loaded up last week at Hollywood Toys and Costumes. Twenty more shopping days, Angie!