Angelina Jolie My Trick Or Treatin' Costs An Easy $1,000

Angelina Jolie Spends $1,000 on Halloween Shopping

EXCLUSIVE

Angelina Jolie does Halloween like the Griswolds do Christmas lights because she dropped a fortune -- to most of us -- on costumes and decorations.

Angie cruised the aisles of Glendale Halloween last weekend -- she only had Zahara and one of the twins in tow, but looks like they scooped up enough for the whole gang. We're told Mom spent nearly a grand in just one hour. Here's a partial list of her swag:

-- Bleeding machete

-- Ninja weapon set

-- Big baby costume prop

-- Rainbow tutu

-- Pumpkin teeth

-- Straight jacket

-- Fake dead bird in a cage

She's been busy on the Halloween store circuit -- she also loaded up last week at Hollywood Toys and Costumes. Twenty more shopping days, Angie!