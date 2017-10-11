Dr. Drew Says Harvey Weinstein Deserves A Second Chance, But I'm Worried About Him

Dr. Drew Harvey Weinstein Deserves A Second Chance ... But I'm Worried About Him

Harvey Weinstein needs to follow Anthony Weiner's lead if expects to get better and get a second chance ... so says Dr. Drew.

Drew was in WeHo Tuesday night leaving Catch when our photog asked if Weinstein could bounce back from the scandal. He heard about the TMZ story -- that Weinstein was set to board a private jet Tuesday night for Europe where he was going to check into a rehab facility for sex addition and behavioral issues.

The good Doc seems to think Weinstein needs a much greater commitment, a la Anthony Weiner, to rejigger his psyche.