Harvey Weinstein Jets off to Rehab

Harvey Weinstein Jets off to Arizona Rehab

EXCLUSIVE

Harvey Weinstein has just taken off to get treatment for behavioral issues that include sex addiction ... TMZ has learned.

The fallen mogul took a private jet from Van Nuys Airport bound for Arizona. He's set to land in the city of Wickenburg near the highly respected Meadows rehab center. Our sources say some people on his team wanted Harvey to receive treatment at The Meadows facility, but we are getting conflicting information as to whether or not that is the place he will be receiving treatment. We have confirmed, however, he will be getting treatment at an inpatient program.

TMZ reported on Tuesday that Weinstein was set to leave the country for rehab. We now know the destination was Switzerland, but the plan changed and he and his team decided he would get treatment in the United States.

If he is receiving treatment at The Meadows, the facility is equipped to handle behavioral issues and sex addiction.

The Meadows has a program called Gentle Path ... a 45-day inpatient rehab with sex addiction issues. The program includes equine therapy, expressive arts therapy, meditation, yoga and intensive counseling.