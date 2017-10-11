Rapper Z-RO Charged by D.A. in Just Brittany Beating Case After Grand Jury Passes

Rapper Z-RO D.A. Charges in Just Brittany Case After Grand Jury Passed

Houston icon Z-RO isn't walking away clean from his alleged beating of his ex-girlfriend, Just Brittany -- the D.A. is refiling a misdemeanor assault charge one day after the grand jury refused to indict him.

TMZ has learned the Harris County D.A. marched into court Wednesday and charged the rapper with assault on a family member, a Class A misdemeanor. We're told Z-RO was in court for the hearing.

What a difference a day makes. TMZ broke the story ... Z-RO dodged felony charges Tuesday when the grand jury declined to hand up an indictment. It appears the D.A. went with plan B, and slapped him with the misdemeanor.

As we first reported, Z-RO allegedly attacked his then-gf, Just Brittany, for hours in his home. She recorded audio of the alleged incident and handed it over to cops.

If convicted, Z-RO now faces up to a year in jail.

His attorney, Charles Adams, is shocked because the grand jury didn't feel Z-RO should have been charged with a felony OR a misdemeanor. He adds, "I have to assume this is a result of the media grandstanding of [Brittany's] California counsel and we will continue to vigorously defend him in criminal and civil court.