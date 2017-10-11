Tyrese Gibson to The Rock: 'Fast & Furious' Spin-off is 'F****d Up,'You're Selfish and Self-Promotional

Tyrese says he's not mad at The Rock for doing a spin-off of 'Fast & Furious,' but then Tyrese goes after him with a vengeance, essentially saying he's a selfish actor who screwed his loyal fan base just to get ahead.
We got the 'Fast' actor Tuesday, chillin' in a limo near Catch, and asked about what we thought was his social media feud with Dwayne Johnson. At first Tyrese says there's no beef, but watch him ratchet up the rhetoric as he continues to grouse that the release date of 'F9' was pushed back to 2020 to accommodate The Rock's work schedule for the spin-off.
#PSA Congratulations to @TheRock and your brother in law aka 7 bucks producing partner @hhgarcia41 for making the fast and the furious franchise about YOU - And like you, DJ even if they call I will not be deleting this post - Gn folks see you in 2020 April #FastFamily right? Nah..... it's about #TeamDewayne #3yrs will it be worth the wait? #NoShaw just Hobbs will this be another #BayWatch? Guys guys just relax I'm just a passionate film critic
Sounds like beef to us.
Big dogs eat. As many of you know, it ain’t a size or gender thing...it’s a mentality thing. Shout to all my big dogs around the 🌎 as we’re over here quietly on our weekend grind earning sweat equity. Because at the end of the day, we’re always willing to put in the raw hard work for the one thing we relentlessly chase daily - the results. Heavy ass chains around your neck are always optional. Have a hungry and productive week 🤙🏾#HardestWorkersInTheRoom #BigDogsEat