Scott Disick's Going to the White House with His Kids

Scott Disick has a busier day in the Washington, DC area than your average Senator does -- starting with a candy store visit, and ending with a trip to President Trump's crib. Man's got priorities.

Sources close to Disick tell TMZ ... after he hosts the grand opening celebration of a Sugar Factory in Arlington Thursday at 6 PM, he's making the 5-mile trip over to the White House for a private tour.

We're told Scott and his kids -- along with another friend and his kid -- will be taking the tour, which Disick organized earlier this week.

Imagine Lord Disick in the Oval Office! We're guessing the Prez would love the cut of his jib.