NY Yankees: Bronx Boozin' to Celebrate ALDS Win

Tribe fans might wanna look away ... 'cause this one's gonna sting.

The New York Yankees went booze bonkers after eliminating the Cleveland Indians in Game 5 of the ALDS Wednesday night ... celebrating with tons of bubbly and brew.

Didi Gregorious -- who single-handedly crushed Cleveland's dreams with 2 homers in the game -- picked up right where he left off the Wild Card victory party ... but on a budget this time around.

ICYMI -- Didi and Aaron Judge brought out the huge $300-a-bottle Ace of Spades champagne after beating the Twins last week. This time ... they went with $20 bottles of Mumm Napa Cuvee M.

Hey, whatever gets the job done, right?