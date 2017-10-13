Ashanti Hand Me a Mic, It's My Birthday!!!

Ashanti's Celeb Friends Turn Out for Birthday Bash and New Music

Ashanti killed two birds -- her birthday and her new song -- with one stone ... by ballin' out at 1OAK on Sunset.

The bday shindig went down Tuesday night during the MADE party at 1OAK, and Ashanti was surrounded by a ton of friends. YG, Belly, O.T. Genasis, DJ Mustard and Ashanti’s sis, Shi Shi were photographed. We're told R. Kelly, DeRay Davis and Tyrese were there too.

Of course, Ashanti got on the mic, singing "What's Luv?" -- and at the end of the night teased "Say Less." Her new track, produced by Mustard and featuring Ty Dolla $ign, drops Friday.

In the meantime, check out her 36th birthday fun.