Gwyneth Paltrow Courage In the Face of Adversity

Gwyneth Paltrow Out in Public After Harvey Weinstein Accusation

Gwyneth Paltrow ﻿faced her demon head-on and mustered the strength to carry on since blasting Harvey Weinstein for sexually harassing her.

Gwyneth was out Thursday in Santa Monica, heading to a meeting. It's the first time we've seen her since she accused Weinstein of getting sexually aggressive with her in the mid-'90s when she was 22.

As you know, Weinstein's since been axed from the movie production company he founded after Gwyneth, Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan and many other women came forward with similar stories.