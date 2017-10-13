John Mayer Scores Diamond 'Big Lebowski' 'The Dude' Chain for 40th Birthday

John Mayer This Diamond Chain ... Really Ties My Birthday Together

Exclusive Details

John Mayer's way over the line with his 40th bday celebration -- 'cause he's hanging with the Dude.

The singer bought an iced out chain pendant of one of his favorite movie characters -- the Dude from "The Big Lebowski." The 18k white gold piece is covered with 41 carats of diamonds. We're told it took IF & Co. Jewelers about 2 months to complete.

Famed celeb jeweler Ben Baller delivered Mayer's gift Monday at LAX. No word on how much John paid, but our sources say it's worth at least 6 figures.

For Mayer, "Anxiety and worry is canceled this week."

We abide.