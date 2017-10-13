Marc Anthony Robbed Blind For More Than $2.5 Million!!!

Marc Anthony Robbed Blind for More Than $2.5 Million!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Marc Anthony is a couple million bucks lighter in the pockets today -- and even though he had NO idea until recently -- the alleged heist has been going down for 8 years ... TMZ has learned.

Prosecutors in NYC say Kyle Tessiero worked at a major NYC accounting firm. We're told the firm reps Marc, as well as Drake and Pharrell. According to docs, obtained by TMZ, Tessiero started working there in 2007 and told prosecutors he instantly had access to Marc's bank accounts and credit cards.

He says he made the most of it -- making millions of dollars worth of purchases on Marc's credit cards, and by accessing his accounts from 2009 to 2017. He also used the singer's dough to live the high life at entertainment venues around the city.

He really went hog wild over the last 4 years ... according to the docs, Tessiero used Marc's Amex to run up $2.5 million worth of charges ... which he paid for with cash out of Marc's bank account.

Marc's people tell us an internal audit uncovered the irregular spending, and Tessiero was busted in August. He's now been charged with first-degree grand larceny, and faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.