Ezekiel Elliott Eligible to Play Again ... But Suspension Still Looms

Ezekiel Elliott Eligible to Play as 6-Game Suspension Gets Delayed Again

Ezekiel Elliott's on-gain, off-again 6-game suspension by the NFL has been turned back OFF ... but still looms large for the Dallas Cowboys running back.

As we reported ... a federal appeals court threw out a lower court's ruling Thursday that was allowing Zeke to play this season, so his suspension became effective again immediately.

But ... Elliott's lawyers made their move and filed for a rehearing, and a judge ruled his suspension will not begin until the court decides if he gets a rehearing or not.

So what does this mean for the Cowboys and fantasy football owners??? Zeke can still play!!! Well ... for now.

The Boys are on a bye this week, so the court decides to deny Zeke's petition for a rehearing before next week ... his 6-game suspension will be reinstated.

Wonder what Jerry Jones thinks about this?