Harvey Weinstein Au Revoir Legion d’Honneur! FR Prez Revoking Award

Harvey Weinstein to be Stripped of French Legion of Honor

Breaking News

Harvey Weinstein's crumbling rep is now an international affair -- France plans to strip him of an honor they hand out to stand-up guys ... which their Prez says he ain't anymore.

Emmanuel Macron announced Sunday that France was moving to revoke Weinstein's Legion of Honor -- the highest French order of merit that can be bestowed for military or civil acts. Weinstein got the distinction in March 2012.

As we reported ... Weinstein just got expelled from The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences this weekend as well.

Up until now, France was saying they were only considering revoking Weinstein's Legion of Honor in the wake of multiple accusations of sexual harassment and assault.

Looks like they've turned the corner on the issue ... Macron says he's already asked the French Academy to begin the process of stripping Weinstein.