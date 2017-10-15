'Jeopardy' Sensation Austin Rogers, Hollywood Calls After Winning Streak

'Jeopardy' Star Austin Rogers Hollywood Calls After Mad Winning Streak

Who is ... the smartest bartender in the world.

Damn right ... it's Austin Rogers, the "Jeopardy" sensation who's now got some serious thinking to do after his impressive 12-game winning streak came to an end Thursday ... because he's now fielding all sorts of tempting offers.

Austin, who won $411,000 during his run, is getting book offers, hosting gigs and that's just for starters.

Turns out he's been writing a book that could turn him into the next Lin-Manuel Miranda.

For now, he's keeping his bartender job. He has a good reason ... and then another which involves sexual favors.