Al Michaels Apologizes for NY Giants-Harvey Weinstein Joke, My Bad!

Al Michaels My Bad ... Harvey Weinstein Joke Wasn't Cool

Al Michaels thought it'd be funny to compare the NY Giants sucking to Harvey Weinstein's sexual harassment/assault allegations on NBC's "Sunday Night Football."

It wasn't ... but at least he apologized for it (and in record time!!).

"I mean, let's face it -- the Giants are coming off a worse week than Harvey Weinstein, and they're up 14 points,” Michaels said in the 3rd quarter of Giants vs. Broncos.

FYI -- the Giants lost Odell Beckham Jr. for the year to a nasty injury, a player was suspended, and just about everything else went wrong.

The legendary sports announcer ended up apologizing early in the 4th, telling viewers it was "not meant in that manner."

The Giants won, 23-10. As for Weinstein ... his situation is very different.