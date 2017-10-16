TMZ

Dwyane Wade Shuts Down Son's Ferrari Dream ... While Car Shopping

10/16/2017 8:09 AM PDT

Dwyane Wade Shuts Down Son's Ferrari Dream in Car Dealership Visit

Dwyane Wade is a Ferrari guy ... but for his son, Zaire, it ain't time for a Supercar just yet.

D-Wade went full Dad mode in a dealership sesh with his 15-year-old son over the weekend ... making sure the young baller stayed in his lane shoppin' for his first set of wheels. 

The Cavs superstar's got an All-Star squad of luxury vehicles -- including a $300k Ferrari -- but Wade shut down any possibility of his kid coppin' a car like that -- "keep dreaming."

Not that Zaire didn't have options -- Wade was on board with an Audi Q5 ($40k-$50k) or Audi Cabriolet convertible ($50k-$60k).

Still ... kinda rough when your Dad's already given you a taste of the good life. 

