Dwyane Wade Shuts Down Son's Ferrari Dream in Car Dealership Visit

Dwyane Wade Shuts Down Son's Ferrari Dream ... While Car Shopping

Dwyane Wade is a Ferrari guy ... but for his son, Zaire, it ain't time for a Supercar just yet.

D-Wade went full Dad mode in a dealership sesh with his 15-year-old son over the weekend ... making sure the young baller stayed in his lane shoppin' for his first set of wheels.

The Cavs superstar's got an All-Star squad of luxury vehicles -- including a $300k Ferrari -- but Wade shut down any possibility of his kid coppin' a car like that -- "keep dreaming."

Not that Zaire didn't have options -- Wade was on board with an Audi Q5 ($40k-$50k) or Audi Cabriolet convertible ($50k-$60k).

Still ... kinda rough when your Dad's already given you a taste of the good life.