'Trailer Park Boys' Jim Lahey Actor John F. Dunsworth Dead at 71

"Trailer Park Boys" actor John F. Dunsworth -- who played Jim Lahey on the show -- has died.

Dunsworth's daughter told a Canadian outlet her father died after a brief and unexpected illness.

John was a part of the show's original cast, and played a former cop-turned-security supervisor at Sunnyvale Trailer Park.

He broke into show biz as a casting director in the late '80s before making it big on the Canadian comedy. "Trailer Park Boys" has been on air for 11 seasons.

Dunsworth was 71.

R.I.P.