10/17/2017 5:00 AM PDT

Malibu's Most Expensive Home, 'The New Castle,' For Sale for $85 Million

There's a mansion in Malibu called The New Castle, which is certainly fit for a king both in its digs ... and its price. 

The modern 2-property mansion -- designed by Scott Gillen -- has just hit the market for a staggering $85 million ... which might sound like a lot -- 'cause it is -- but we'd say it's totally worth it when you take a look around ... if you can shell out the dough.

The property comes with a main house that's got 5 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, a guest house with 2 beds and 2.5 baths -- plus a 75-foot infinity pool and a 2-story waterfall ... all of which can be seen from the private screening/gaming room inside. 

It's also got a $1 million custom teak wine and cigar room, complete with 440 bottles of Napa's finest nectar ... not to mention $1.5 million worth of art scattered throughout. 

Oh, and you're also looking over the Pacific from the Castle ... in case that wasn't obvious.