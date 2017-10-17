TMZ

Odell Beckham Jr. Somber in Crutches and Walking Boot

10/17/2017 4:20 PM PDT

Odell Beckham Jr. Photographed For First Time Since Season-Ending Injury

EXCLUSIVE

Odell Beckham Jr. hopped out of bed a week after undergoing ankle surgery and the look on his face says it all -- it ain't no fun.

The New York Giants WR was seen for the first time since suffering a horrific left ankle injury last weekend against the San Diego Chargers. He was leaving his crib in crutches and a large walking boot and on his way to physical therapy.

OBJ underwent season-ending surgery and posted a pic on Instagram from his hospital bed thanking everyone for their prayers ... but it's pretty clear he'd rather be prepping for the Seahawks on Sunday.

#GetWellSoon

Thank u all for your prayers. You better believe I'll be back better than ever. God Speed

A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on

