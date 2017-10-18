Jay-Z's Charity Concert J Lo, Bey & Cardi B Dominate Brooklyn

Jay-Z's Charity Concert Brings J Lo, Beyonce and Cardi B Together

Jay-Z's got game ... judging from the smoking hot artists he attracted to his charity concert.

Jay's wife Bey, Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B were among the stars who performed Tuesday night at the third annual Tidal X benefit concert at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The proceeds benefited hurricane relief efforts in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico and also Mexico after its devastating earthquake last month.

Chris Brown, Fabolous, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, T.I., Daddy Yankee, Iggy Azalea were among the many stars who showed up. Rosie Perez and Lin-Manuel Miranda also made appearances.