Travis Barker Throws Son Epic 14th Birthday Party With Lil Pump Concert

If Travis Barker's looking for another side project it should be party planning ... because the 14th birthday bash he threw his son, Landon, shamed just about every over-the-top Sweet 16.

Travis turned his backyard into a mini-concert and the headliner was Lil Pump. Pump's got the No. 3 album on the charts, so it's a big deal.

We're told there were around 100 guests, including Stevie Wonder's kids and other celeb spawns.

Coolest part ... Landon got to share the stage with Pump and had a Louis Vuitton x Supreme-themed duffel bag cake.

The teen summed it up perfectly ... "Last night was a movie."