Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds 'We Are Not Fearful' After Las Vegas Shooting

Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds Delivers Powerful Anti-Terror Message

EXCLUSIVE

Imagine Dragons' lead singer Dan Reynolds delivered a strong message of anti-terror in the aftermath of the mass shooting in Las Vegas ... their hometown.

The band performed Wednesday night in Chicago, and Dan paused to tell the crowd their tour has taken on a new meaning after the tragedy. He gave big props to all the fans who continue coming out to their concerts, and defiantly denounced all forms of terrorism.

He also reassured fans they would take every precaution to keep them safe.