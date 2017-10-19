McKayla Maroney's Mom 'She's Not Doing Great' ... But I'm Proud of Her

McKayla Maroney's mother says the Olympic gymnast is still reeling after going public with allegations she was molested and drugged by the team doctor ... but the family is proud of her.

"She's doing as expected," Erin Maroney said Thursday ... "She's not great, not fine. She's just low-key doing okay."

The 2012 Team USA Olympic gold medalist has claimed Dr. Larry Nassar repeatedly sexually assaulted her under the guise he was performing routine medical care ... starting when she was 13 years old.

Several high-profile Team USA gymnastics members have offered up their support to Maroney -- and according to her mother, she could use all the positive energy she can get.