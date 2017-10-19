Sean Young Claims Barbra Streisand Shamed Her for Calling Out Sexual Harassment

Sean Young Streisand Shamed Me for Going Public With Beatty Harassment Claim

Sean Young says she was the Rose McGowan of her day ... getting shamed by Hollywood's elite -- like Barbra Streisand -- when she dared to accuse Warren Beatty of sexual harassment.

Sean was on KLBJ-FM in Austin Thursday and when they asked her about Harvey Weinstein ... she remembered an encounter with Babs. The 'Ace Ventura' star said she auditioned back in the 80's for a movie Streisand was directing. She claims Streisand ripped into her because Young accused Beatty of firing her after she rejected his advances.

Besides that, Sean claims she had her own run-in with Weinstein's genitals.

As for the Streisand story -- her rep tells us Barbra's response is, "I have no memory of ever having interviewed Sean Young, and I do not condone harassment of women under any circumstances."